Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC Has $4.64 Million Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Clorox makes up about 2.1% of Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter worth $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 139.8% during the second quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Clorox in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $166.97 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.49.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 170.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

