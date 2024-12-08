Castleark Management LLC Increases Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) by 159.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 26,640 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in Insmed were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSM. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 71.3% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Insmed by 83.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Insmed by 522.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. This represents a 29.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina M.D. Flammer sold 13,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,006,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,559.28. This represents a 11.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INSM opened at $75.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.76. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INSM shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

