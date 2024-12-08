Castleark Management LLC Increases Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 110.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,390 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 104.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 56.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Stock Performance

NYSE HDB opened at $67.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.95. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $52.16 and a twelve month high of $68.41.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 14.48% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

