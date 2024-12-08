Castleark Management LLC Sells 990 Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Castleark Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.09% of Krystal Biotech worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 352.4% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 157,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,605,000 after acquiring an additional 122,407 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,455,000 after purchasing an additional 119,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 1,972.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,674,000 after purchasing an additional 117,510 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Krystal Biotech by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,583,000 after buying an additional 103,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braidwell LP increased its position in Krystal Biotech by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 168,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,707,000 after buying an additional 61,512 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KRYS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Krystal Biotech to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total transaction of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,500,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,814,424.32. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

Shares of KRYS opened at $185.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.52. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.66 and a beta of 0.80. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $101.34 and a one year high of $219.34.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. Krystal Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

