Catherine R. Atwood Sells 1,128 Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM – Get Free Report) SVP Catherine R. Atwood sold 1,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $37,224.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,825. This represents a 2.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Regional Management Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $33.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $338.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 44.42, a current ratio of 44.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. Regional Management Corp. has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.16.

Regional Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Regional Management in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Regional Management

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regional Management by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,851 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regional Management by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,610 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,208,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Regional Management by 81,883.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Regional Management by 3.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,430 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Regional Management by 18.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 106,773 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

