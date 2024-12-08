Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $62.25.

CLDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Celldex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony S. Marucci bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.82 per share, for a total transaction of $308,430.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,416.88. This trade represents a 39.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLDX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Celldex Therapeutics by 2.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 4,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLDX opened at $26.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.57. Celldex Therapeutics has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $53.18.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory, allergic, autoimmune, and other devastating diseases.

