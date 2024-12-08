CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. Declares Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 29th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.0207 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, December 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

CEMEX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CEMEX stock opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 1.50. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get CEMEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.82.

About CEMEX

(Get Free Report)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CEMEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEMEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.