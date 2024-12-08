Centiva Capital LP Invests $525,000 in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 9,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CXT. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crane NXT by 93.4% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,135,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 548,155 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Crane NXT by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 247,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,222,000 after acquiring an additional 122,056 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its position in Crane NXT by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 742,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,672,000 after purchasing an additional 114,707 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane NXT during the third quarter worth $5,712,000. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,565,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Crane NXT to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Crane NXT in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Crane NXT from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crane NXT from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

Crane NXT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CXT opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.46. Crane NXT, Co. has a one year low of $50.31 and a one year high of $64.80.

Crane NXT (NYSE:CXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $403.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.44 million. Crane NXT had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crane NXT, Co. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Crane NXT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Crane NXT’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

Crane NXT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers’ important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.