Centiva Capital LP Takes Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AHR. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth $45,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

American Healthcare REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of American Healthcare REIT stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.63 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -59.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative net margin of 1.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Healthcare REIT

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

