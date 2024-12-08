Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 1.3% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total value of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares in the company, valued at $685,356.40. The trade was a 97.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $278.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $135.37 and a 52 week high of $167.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $154.77 and its 200-day moving average is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 8.44%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVX

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.