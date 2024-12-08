Choice Hotels International Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Commercial Officer

Choice Hotels International Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 5, 2024, announcing the departure of Robert McDowell, the Chief Commercial Officer of the company. McDowell will be leaving the company effective January 15, 2025, to pursue other opportunities.
As per the filing under Item 5.02, titled “Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers,” Robert McDowell’s departure from Choice Hotels International Inc. was disclosed.
Choice Hotels International Inc., based in North Bethesda, Maryland, operates in the hospitality industry, offering a range of lodging options across various brands. Investors and stakeholders will likely be monitoring any further developments following the announcement of the Chief Commercial Officer’s impending departure.
This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Choice Hotels International’s 8K filing here.
Choice Hotels International Company Profile
Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.
