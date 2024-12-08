Choice Hotels International Inc. Announces Departure of Chief Commercial Officer

Choice Hotels International Inc. filed a Form 8-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 5, 2024, announcing the departure of Robert McDowell, the Chief Commercial Officer of the company. McDowell will be leaving the company effective January 15, 2025, to pursue other opportunities.

As per the filing under Item 5.02, titled “Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers,” Robert McDowell’s departure from Choice Hotels International Inc. was disclosed.

The document was signed on December 6, 2024, by Simone Wu, the Senior Vice President, General Counsel, Corporate Secretary & External Affairs on behalf of Choice Hotels International Inc. There were no further details provided regarding the reasons for McDowell’s departure or plans for a replacement.

Choice Hotels International Inc., based in North Bethesda, Maryland, operates in the hospitality industry, offering a range of lodging options across various brands. Investors and stakeholders will likely be monitoring any further developments following the announcement of the Chief Commercial Officer’s impending departure.

