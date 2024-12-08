Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th.

Community Investors Bancorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS CIBN opened at $18.66 on Friday. Community Investors Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $19.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.82 and a 200-day moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $14.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Community Investors Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CIBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter.

About Community Investors Bancorp

Community Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a thrift holding company for First Federal Community Bank of Bucyrus that engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers in northern Ohio. The company offers deposit accounts, including demand, NOW, checking, savings, money market, Christmas club, health savings, certificates of deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

