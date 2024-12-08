Conflux (CFX) Trading 14.6% Higher Over Last Week

Conflux (CFX) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $1.18 billion and $73.19 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $100,172.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $615.61 or 0.00614581 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.70 or 0.00133473 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00009004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00036763 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.09 or 0.00201751 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00026470 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00079122 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,073,049,982 coins and its circulating supply is 4,723,039,079 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,072,943,592.58 with 4,722,943,581.65 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.24856043 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $86,075,217.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

