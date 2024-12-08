Contrasting AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF) & BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY)

AO World (OTCMKTS:AOWDF – Get Free Report) and BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AO World and BB Seguridade Participações”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AO World $2.13 billion 0.44 -$41.52 million N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações $1.81 billion 6.32 $1.59 billion $0.84 6.82

BB Seguridade Participações has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AO World.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AO World 0 0 0 0 0.00 BB Seguridade Participações 0 0 0 1 4.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations for AO World and BB Seguridade Participações, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares AO World and BB Seguridade Participações’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AO World N/A N/A N/A BB Seguridade Participações 84.97% 77.88% 45.13%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of BB Seguridade Participações shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

AO World has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BB Seguridade Participações has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BB Seguridade Participações beats AO World on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AO World

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company also provides logistics and transport services. In addition, it engages in the investment activities; and waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE) recycling activities. The company sells its products through its websites, marketplaces, and third-party websites. AO World plc was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Bolton, the United Kingdom.

About BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações S.A., through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products. It also offers pension plans, dental, and capitalization plans. The Brokerage segment engages in the brokerage, management, and promotion of pension plans, capitalization, capitalization, and dental plans. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Brasilia, Brazil. BB Seguridade Participações S.A. operates as a subsidiary of Banco do Brasil S.A.

