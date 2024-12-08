Contrasting Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) & ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) and Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProKidney and Vigil Neuroscience”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ProKidney alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProKidney N/A N/A -$35.47 million ($0.55) -3.76 Vigil Neuroscience N/A N/A -$82.64 million ($2.06) -1.13

ProKidney is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vigil Neuroscience, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

ProKidney has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vigil Neuroscience has a beta of 1.65, indicating that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares ProKidney and Vigil Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProKidney N/A N/A -10.24% Vigil Neuroscience N/A -83.89% -65.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProKidney and Vigil Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProKidney 0 3 2 0 2.40 Vigil Neuroscience 1 0 5 0 2.67

ProKidney presently has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 117.39%. Vigil Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $16.60, indicating a potential upside of 612.45%. Given Vigil Neuroscience’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vigil Neuroscience is more favorable than ProKidney.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.6% of ProKidney shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.5% of ProKidney shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.0% of Vigil Neuroscience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About ProKidney

(Get Free Report)

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for REACT in patients with congenital anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease. ProKidney Corp. founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease. The company is also developing VG-3927, an orally-available small molecule TREM2 agonist to treat common neurodegenerative diseases associated with microglial dysfunction, with an initial focus on Alzheimer’s disease in genetically defined subpopulations, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial. It has license agreement with Amgen Inc. to commercially develop, manufacture, use, distribute, and sell therapeutic products containing compounds that bind to TREM2. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for ProKidney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProKidney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.