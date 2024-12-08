Covenant Price Hits $0.0116 on Major Exchanges (COVN)

Covenant (COVN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, Covenant has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar. Covenant has a market cap of $1.24 million and approximately $1,771.11 worth of Covenant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covenant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Covenant

Covenant’s launch date was November 21st, 2021. Covenant’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,710,230 tokens. Covenant’s official website is covenantchild.game. Covenant’s official message board is medium.com/@covenantchild. Covenant’s official Twitter account is @covenantchild_o and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Covenant Child is a strategic RPG genre. It has a structure of developing characters and equipment by collecting materials through battles and farming and upgrading towns with the obtained materials.

Covenant token is an ERC-20 governance token for the decentralized ecosystem of Covenant Child.

[Telegram](https://t.me/CovenantChild%5FGlobal)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/rZhwRe7hgP)[Medium](https://medium.com/@CovenantChild)”

Covenant Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covenant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covenant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Covenant using one of the exchanges listed above.

