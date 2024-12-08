Critical Analysis: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) versus Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF)

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY – Get Free Report) and Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.7%. Gibson Energy pays out 127.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Henkel AG & Co. KGaA 0 0 1 0 3.00 Gibson Energy 0 0 1 1 3.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Gibson Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Gibson Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Henkel AG & Co. KGaA N/A N/A N/A Gibson Energy 1.72% 22.45% 4.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and Gibson Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Henkel AG & Co. KGaA $23.28 billion 1.48 $1.43 billion N/A N/A Gibson Energy $8.16 billion 0.36 $158.69 million $0.95 19.12

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy.

Summary

Gibson Energy beats Henkel AG & Co. KGaA on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies and beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Adhesive Technologies and Consumer Brands segments. The company offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; mobility and electronics; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries. It also provides hair styling, hair coloring, and hair care products; and body products, as well as distributes its products through brick-and-mortar stores, hair salons, and digital channels. In addition, the company offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and other fabric care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and toilet applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and insect control products. The company was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

