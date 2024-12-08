Critical Analysis: Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH) & HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE)

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

HIVE Digital Technologies has a beta of 3.39, suggesting that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 3.42, suggesting that its share price is 242% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HIVE Digital Technologies -12.04% -10.78% -8.97% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of HIVE Digital Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HIVE Digital Technologies and Mercurity Fintech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HIVE Digital Technologies 0 0 5 1 3.17 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 0.00

HIVE Digital Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $7.40, indicating a potential upside of 70.11%. Given HIVE Digital Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HIVE Digital Technologies is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HIVE Digital Technologies and Mercurity Fintech”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HIVE Digital Technologies $114.46 million 5.03 -$51.21 million ($0.14) -31.07 Mercurity Fintech $450,000.00 944.74 -$9.36 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HIVE Digital Technologies.

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats HIVE Digital Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HIVE Digital Technologies

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. and changed its name to HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. in July 2023. HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Mercurity Fintech

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers cryptocurrency mining services that provides computing power to the mining pool; and digital consultation services, such as digital payment solutions, asset management, and online and traditional brokerage services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

