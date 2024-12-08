CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lifted by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 79.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,585,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 703,391 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CSX were worth $54,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth $31,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX opened at $34.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $31.74 and a 52-week high of $40.12.

CSX Announces Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

