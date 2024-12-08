CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Buys 2,991 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. raised its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.8% of CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acorn Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the third quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the third quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $173.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.39. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $180.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.31%.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 7,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $1,202,751.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,203,373.80. This trade represents a 2.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,882.65. This represents a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,080 shares of company stock worth $14,629,038 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.45.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

