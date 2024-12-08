CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. Trims Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,655 shares during the quarter. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on EOG. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total value of $76,867.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of EOG opened at $127.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.94 and a 1 year high of $139.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.975 per share. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.