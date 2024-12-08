CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Holdings Decreased by Headinvest LLC

Headinvest LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,994 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,001 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 43.8% in the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 122,682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,125,000 after buying an additional 37,395 shares during the period. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,523 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,459,000 after buying an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in CVS Health during the second quarter worth about $57,584,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 5.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 448,323 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,191,000 after acquiring an additional 24,285 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $83.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.78. The stock has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.72 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.51%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CVS Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

