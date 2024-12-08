Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,968 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned 0.07% of Silgan worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Silgan by 256.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Silgan by 109.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Silgan by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLGN has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $55.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.14 and a twelve month high of $58.14. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.59.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Silgan had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 27.54%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

