Dean Investment Associates LLC Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,156 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 709.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,177,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,767,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,047,000 after purchasing an additional 54,885 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,454,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,563,000 after purchasing an additional 380,772 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the third quarter valued at about $18,444,000. Finally, Sage Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Advisors LLC now owns 932,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 24,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL stock opened at $17.24 on Friday. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.25. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Broadstone Net Lease ( NYSE:BNL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 33.56%. The company had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Broadstone Net Lease in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

