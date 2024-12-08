Dean Investment Associates LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 695 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 565.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 40,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 34,515 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 419,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,960,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 7.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,750,000 after purchasing an additional 22,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Atmos Energy by 52.2% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 25,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,003.78. This trade represents a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.69.

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

ATO opened at $141.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $110.46 and a 12 month high of $152.65.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

