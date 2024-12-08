Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 12,433 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,433 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.9% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 234,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,608 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 60.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 174,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,909,000 after purchasing an additional 65,512 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 454.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,256,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,741 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 5.9% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 93,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,702,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,255,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $268.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total value of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total transaction of $2,142,894.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $193.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $203.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.84. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $154.68 and a 52-week high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.