Dean Investment Associates LLC Sells 1,642 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Dean Investment Associates LLC reduced its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter valued at $33,000. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 52.1% during the second quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $95.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 74.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AEP. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.20.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

