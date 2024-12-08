Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stake in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 36.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,415 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC owned about 0.13% of NorthWestern Energy Group worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWE. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 4.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in NorthWestern Energy Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 62,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in NorthWestern Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NWE stock opened at $53.43 on Friday. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.15 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.35.

NorthWestern Energy Group (NYSE:NWE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). NorthWestern Energy Group had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.08%.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

