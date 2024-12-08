Dean Investment Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

Dean Investment Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,739 shares during the quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in 1st Source were worth $3,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SRCE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,588,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,171,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 586,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,964,000 after acquiring an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of 1st Source by 0.3% in the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 238,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,775,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 1st Source by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 174,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 18,049 shares in the last quarter. 74.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of 1st Source stock opened at $64.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.80. 1st Source Co. has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $68.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.41.

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $97.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.30 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 23.01% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.43%.

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

