Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 450.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Chevron stock opened at $155.24 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $135.37 and a 12-month high of $167.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.94.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This trade represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

