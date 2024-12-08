DF Dent & Co. Inc. Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 148.7% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at about $929,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 862,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,138,000 after purchasing an additional 83,740 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 431,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,604,000 after purchasing an additional 141,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 108,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,709,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

NYSE XOM opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.46. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $95.77 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a market cap of $499.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.01. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on XOM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.95.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

