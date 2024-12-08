DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 87,091.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,463,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,041,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,448,888 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 92,759.9% in the third quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,022,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,287 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 90,438.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 937,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,403,000 after acquiring an additional 936,033 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37,140.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 694,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,990,000 after buying an additional 692,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 71.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,512,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,825,000 after buying an additional 631,312 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,522.40. This trade represents a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,000.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,007.94.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.1 %

LLY stock opened at $826.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $784.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $842.70 and its 200 day moving average is $871.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $561.65 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.21 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.22%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

