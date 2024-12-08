DF Dent & Co. Inc. Sells 264 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 132.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,936,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $764,023,000 after buying an additional 7,382,931 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,897,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $748,085,000 after buying an additional 3,071,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,527,909 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,554,475,000 after buying an additional 1,989,066 shares in the last quarter. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,987,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 5,864.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,730,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $108,804,000 after buying an additional 1,701,331 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS opened at $55.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.78. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.71 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The firm has a market cap of $69.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 67.51%.

CVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.50.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

