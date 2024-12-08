Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Holdings Increased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,165 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 214,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,519,000 after buying an additional 117,571 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 159,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after buying an additional 12,494 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.53 and a 1 year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.