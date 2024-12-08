Dorsey Wright & Associates Has $3.13 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,536,529,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673,824 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10,365.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,584,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,740,000 after buying an additional 1,569,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $100,688,000.

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $72.51 and a twelve month high of $104.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

