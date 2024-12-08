Dorsey Wright & Associates Increases Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Trane Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 4,329 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total value of $1,800,864.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,488. This represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trane Technologies from $408.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $364.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $401.93.

TT opened at $412.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.24. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $229.07 and a 12 month high of $422.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

