Dorsey Wright & Associates Invests $4.37 Million in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,373,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1,460.0% during the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Leidos by 251.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Leidos from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $163.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.41. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.52 and a 1 year high of $202.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is currently 18.22%.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

