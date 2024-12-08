Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Price Target Lowered to $3.50 at Robert W. Baird

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74. Duluth has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $5.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Duluth in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Duluth by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

