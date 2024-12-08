Dunhill Financial LLC Buys 115 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in General Electric by 97.5% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Electric from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised their price target on General Electric from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America raised their price target on General Electric from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on General Electric from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on General Electric from $198.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.93.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In other news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 15,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.29, for a total value of $2,772,409.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 148,857 shares in the company, valued at $26,539,714.53. The trade was a 9.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Riccardo Procacci sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total value of $1,267,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,407,036.57. This trade represents a 34.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Electric Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GE stock opened at $175.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average of $172.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17. General Electric has a twelve month low of $94.54 and a twelve month high of $194.80.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

