Dunhill Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1,948.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bfsg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of USMV opened at $93.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.59.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.