Dunhill Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% during the second quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.05.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. This represents a 42.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.80, for a total transaction of $2,085,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,272,256.80. This trade represents a 32.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $193.10 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $154.68 and a 12 month high of $220.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $176.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.97.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Further Reading

