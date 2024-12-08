Energi (NRG) Trading Up 4% Over Last Week

Energi (NRG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. Energi has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $130,499.53 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for $0.0751 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Energi has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Energi alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.29 or 0.00052282 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000332 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00007681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00002052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00010119 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 83,479,409 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Energi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.