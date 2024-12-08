EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,060 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares during the period. EOG Resources comprises approximately 1.0% of Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DRW Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,838 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3,976.8% in the 2nd quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. now owns 10,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 10,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 119,132 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $127.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market cap of $71.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.31. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.94 and a 52 week high of $139.67.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.975 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.33, for a total transaction of $76,867.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,891,185.56. This represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

