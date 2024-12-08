EP Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Redburn Partners decreased their price target on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $335.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.05.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $272.58 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $257.80 and a one year high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $146.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.82.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $5.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 168.35%. Amgen’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.24%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

