EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $17,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $389.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $285.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 2.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $389.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $25.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.07% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $254.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tesla from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.84.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 60,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total transaction of $15,138,915.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,563,220 shares in the company, valued at $391,164,540.60. This trade represents a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. The trade was a 3.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 520,280 shares of company stock valued at $170,418,640. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

