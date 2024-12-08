ether.fi (ETHFI) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $612.21 Million

ether.fi (ETHFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 8th. ether.fi has a market cap of $612.21 million and approximately $193.05 million worth of ether.fi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ether.fi token can currently be purchased for $2.93 or 0.00002927 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ether.fi has traded up 12.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99,687.12 or 0.99680704 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $99,507.54 or 0.99501136 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

ether.fi’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. ether.fi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 209,142,913 tokens. ether.fi’s official message board is medium.com/etherfi. The official website for ether.fi is www.ether.fi. ether.fi’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “ether.fi (ETHFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. ether.fi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 209,142,913 in circulation. The last known price of ether.fi is 2.89839096 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $205,265,475.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ether.fi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ether.fi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ether.fi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

