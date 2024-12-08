Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) is Dorsey Wright & Associates’ 6th Largest Position

Dorsey Wright & Associates reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,116 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 1.9% of Dorsey Wright & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Dorsey Wright & Associates’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Fair Isaac by 900.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.21, for a total transaction of $6,266,402.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,489,133.49. This trade represents a 31.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock worth $14,970,137. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $2,371.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2,144.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,794.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.98, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.36. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,099.74 and a 52-week high of $2,402.51.

FICO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,324.00 to $2,515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,022.67.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

