Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.

FATE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FATE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics Trading Up 11.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,911,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,747,000 after buying an additional 617,644 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 404.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 274,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 219,932 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,574,703 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 26,399 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 374,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 72,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 160,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FATE stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.95. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.