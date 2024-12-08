Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.75.
FATE has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.
Shares of FATE stock opened at $2.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $301.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 1.95. Fate Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.96 and a twelve month high of $8.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.44.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.88 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.88% and a negative net margin of 1,325.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. The company's chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders.
