First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha owned about 0.13% of Robert Half worth $8,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RHI. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Robert Half by 489.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Robert Half by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Robert Half Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $74.34 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.05 and a 1 year high of $88.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.11.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

Robert Half ( NYSE:RHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Robert Half’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Robert Half Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Robert Half from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHI

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 1,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $76,729.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,248.50. This trade represents a 7.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half Company Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.