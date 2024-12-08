First National Bank of Omaha Decreases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

First National Bank of Omaha decreased its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,090 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 5.8% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. grew its position in Chubb by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 70,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

NYSE:CB opened at $283.32 on Friday. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $216.90 and a 12 month high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $114.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.67.

Chubb Announces Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $5.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.91%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares in the company, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 5.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Chubb from $291.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $349.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $287.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chubb

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.